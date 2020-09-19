DFA receives from DOJ compensation for Gem-Ver fishermen

MANILA--The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said it received from the Department of Justice (DOJ) the compensation to Filipino fishermen whose vessel was rammed by a Chinese boat last year at the Recto Bank.

“The matter will now be subject to diplomatic engagement between the two governments, while advancing the claims and interests of the affected Gem-Ver fishermen,” the DFA said in a statement.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra had said his agency had submitted to the DFA a report on the estimated P12 million sought by the owner and crew members of FB Gem-Ver.

The suspected Chinese militia vessel rammed the Philippine fishing boat, causing it to sink and leaving the 22 Filipino fishermen adrift at sea for hours. They were rescued by a Vietnamese vessel.

The incident occurred within the Philippines' 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone and far from China's nearest major landmass. - With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News