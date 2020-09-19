DFA: Over 3,000 Filipinos abroad under care for COVID-19

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - Some 3,015 overseas Filipinos are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

A majority of patients being treated for the illness were from the Middle East and Africa, with 2,326 cases, the agency said in its latest bulletin.

The Asia-Pacific Region (328), Europe (195) and the Americas (166) follow in that order.

On Saturday, the DFA reported an additional case of the novel coronavirus, raising the tally of infections among overseas Filipinos to 10,386.

The agency also reported no new coronavirus-related fatality. The death toll stood at 777. Meanwhile, those who have recovered from the disease were at 6,594.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 283,460 people. The nationwide caseload includes 4,930 deaths, 209,885. recoveries and 68,645 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News