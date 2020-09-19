BuCor info chief Chaclag catches COVID-19



MANILA— Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) public information chief Gabriel Chaclag disclosed Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

He underwent a swab test on Tuesday and the result came out positive on Saturday. He has since been quarantined with mild symptoms.

BuCor advised all personnel and staff who might have had interaction with him since last week to visit the Directorate for Health Services (DHS) for assessment and swab testing.

The agency also urged stakeholders, partners from the media and NGOs who might have been exposed to seek immediate medical advice.

Two more personnel who are close-in staffers of BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Bantag has also underwent an RT-PCR test, with results expected Monday.

There have been 279,526 recorded cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, with 208,790 recoveries and 4,830 deaths as of Friday.

