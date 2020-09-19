'Act of terror': 1 Marine dead, 4 hurt in Maguindanao blast



A roadside explosion struck at a village in Datu Hoffer town, Maguindanao Friday night as a military convoy was passing through, leaving 1 soldier dead and 4 others hurt, the military said Saturday, calling the incident an act of terrorism.

A convoy of the 5th Military Company, Marine Battalion Landing Team 5 was traversing a road in Barangay Lipongo when an anti-personnel mine exploded.

One Marine was killed while 4 others were wounded.

"Investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrators of this inhumane act of terrorism," said Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, Commander of the military's Joint Task Force Central.

Identities of the victims have yet to be disclosed.

"This horrendous act perpetrated by the terrorists is simply unacceptable," said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., Commander of the Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command.

"Rest assured that we will exhaust every available resource to bring the perpetrators to justice," Vinluan, Jr. added.

The incident happened just weeks after twin blasts in Jolo, Sulu killed 15, including state troopers. Suicide bombers linked to terrorist Abu Sayyaf group have been tagged in the bombings.

— Report from Queenie Casimiro