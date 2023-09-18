Malacañang to hold 3rd 'Konsyerto sa Palasyo' in honor of teachers

MANILA -- Malacañang is set to host another "Konsyerto sa Palasyo", this time in honor of teachers.

In a Facebook post, the Presidential Communications Office said the "Konserto sa Palasyo: Para sa Mahal nating mga Guro" will be held at the Kalayaan Grounds on October 1, in celebration of this year's National Teachers' Month.

PCO said hundreds of Filipino teachers will be honored for their passion and dedication to educate learners.

The third installment of the concert series will also showcase the Mabini Hall, which, according to PCO, was chosen to give significance to the accomplishments of Apolinario Mabini as a teacher.

Screen grab from Facebook/Presidential Communications Office

The event will also be livestreamed on the Konsyerto sa Palasyo Facebook page.

October 5 is declared as the "National Teachers' Day" under Republic Act No. 10743, signed in 2016.

The Konsyerto sa Palasyo was first held in April 2023 to recognize the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. This was followed by another concert in August, this time in recognition of Filipino athletes.

Malacañang earlier said the concert series was initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. himself.

FROM THE ARCHIVES