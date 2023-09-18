MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced Monday that Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections would be conducted in Negros Oriental despite calls for postponement due to the recent political violence in the province.

The poll body said the province would be under its control during the election period.

The BSKE will proceed in Negros Oriental, the Comelec announced in a press conference. Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

Calls to suspend or postpone the barangay elections in Negros Oriental were first made following the March 4 bloodbath that killed Governor Roel Degamo and 9 others.

More incidents of harassment and violence in the province were also revealed during the Senate panel's investigation on the Degamo slay last April, prompting suggestions from senators that included postponement as well as placing Negros Oriental under military or Comelec control.

In June, Comelec went to the province to hold public consultations on the proposal.