MANILA - Police officers foiled an alleged carjacking of a taxi in Manila City early morning of Sunday.

In a CCTV footage, authorities can be seen chasing after a taxi along A. Bonifacio Street.

Two cops on board the motorcycle blocked the path of the taxi forcing him to halt. A police patrol and other officers followed behind and arrested the 41-year-old suspect.

According to Police Lt. Col. Ramon Czar Solas, Sta. Cruz Manila Station Commander, the victim said the suspect hailed his cab in Caloocan City and asked to be dropped off in Quezon City.

En route to Quezon City, however, the assailant allegedly pointed a blade at the taxi driver.

“While traversing Andres Bonifacio Avenue nag declare siya ng holdup. Nang nakita niya tatalon yung driver sinaksak niya. Nakaiwas siya pero may sugat sa braso. Nang tumalon na yung driver, kinuha na ng suspek taxi. Siya na nagmaneho dirediretso na,” Solas explained.

After jumping off the vehicle a motorcycle rider approached the victim and told him there was a police checkpoint nearby.

“Sabi ‘sakay ka na. May mga pulis diyan. Sumama tong victim sa mga motor at dumiretso sa checkpoint. Pag lagpas ng taxi sa checkpoint, hindi naman baguhan mga pulis, dumating victim kwinento niya hinoldap, siya ang nasaksak. From that report hinabol ng mga police natin,” Solas detailed.

According to the station commander, the suspect was apprehended 50 to 100 meters away from the police checkpoint.

The suspect is currently detained at the station base and will be facing charges for Attempted Robbery with Intimidation and and Anti-Carnapping Law.

