MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,367 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

This raised the country's total to 3,920,693.

Thirty-five new deaths were also recorded, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 62,549.

Active cases stood at 26,401, while those who recovered from the illness now reached 3,831,743.

Of the newly reported infections, 1,080 are from Metro Manila.

The positivity rate for the week of September 11 to 17 is at 13.2 percent, higher than last week’s 12.3 percent, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

This is also the first time since early August that the weekly positivity rate increased.

LOOK: The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate has increased for the first time since early August.



Jul 24 to 30 = 16.5%

Jul 31 to Aug 6 = 18.7%

Aug 7 to 13 = 18.2%

Aug 14 to 20 = 16.2%

Aug 21 to 27 = 14.2%

Aug 28 to Sep 3 = 12.4%

Sep 4 to 10 = 12.3%

Sep 11 to 17 = 13.2% ⬆️ https://t.co/TBo9Da4TZl — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) September 18, 2022

From Sept. 5 to 11, the country recorded an average of 2,197 daily infections, which is 10 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections that week, 12 or 0.09 percent were severe and critical.

As of Sunday, 727 or 9.6 percent of COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the DOH said.

Some 594 or 23.9 percent of 2,485 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. Meanwhile, the non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 28.2 percent.

At least 72.8 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 18.8 million have received their booster shots.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases globally has dropped dramatically, urging the world to seize the opportunity to end the pandemic.

Newly reported cases of the disease, which has killed millions since being identified in late 2019, last week fell to the lowest level since March 2020, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic," he told reporters. "We are not there yet, but the end is in sight."

- with Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO