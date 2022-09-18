Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - More than 3,300 jobs in government are up for grabs during the five-day online career fair launched by the Civil Service Commission and Jobstreet beginning Monday, CSC commissioner Aileen Lizada said Sunday.

The Sept. 19-23 government online career fair will feature 3,314 vacancies in 131 government agencies, Lizada told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

“Lahat ho ng pino-post natin ngayon ay plantilyado. When you say plantilla, may item number, plantilla number,” she said.

“These are regular positions. You will be entitled to all the statutory, mandatory benefits, and all benefits allowed by law. (Kapag) plantilla, regular ho kayo kaagad,” she added.

Lizada said positions available include Revenue Officer, Admin Officer, Guidance Counselor, Admin Aide, Admin Assistant, Project Development Officer, engineer, nurse, Medical Specialist, Medical Officer, Accountant, and Planning Officer, among others.

There are also positions that do not require civil service eligibility, she said.

Jobseekers should have an account with JobStreet.com. Those who have no accounts may create one by accessing the 2022 GOCF Microsite at https://jobstreet.com.ph/GOCF, said Lizada.

The jobseeker only need to input his or her email address, and click on the “Create your Personal Data Sheet (PDS)” button, she explained.

“Sa lahat ng naghahanap ng trabaho, pagkakataon niyo na po. Sept. 19 to 23, government online career fair. Visit jobstreet.com.ph and see paano ho gagawin,” Lizada said.

“Kung tatrabaho kayo sa gobyerno, while maganda ang pay, while may security of tenure, please expect long working hours, and there is a sacrifice because truly, it is a privilege to serve our country,” she added.

The job fair is in celebration of the 122nd Philippine civil service anniversary, the official said.