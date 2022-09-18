Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Government employees will enjoy free train rides on Monday in celebration of the 122nd Philippine civil service anniversary.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that government employees will be given free rides on LRT-2, MRT-3, and the Philippine National Railways (PNR).

MRT-3 and LRT-2 will offer the free train rides from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and then from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

PNR, meanwhile will offer its services for free for the entire day.

To avail of the free rides, government employees only need to show their work IDs.

"Ito rin ay bilang pagkilala sa dedikasyon ng bawat kawani sa pagbibigay ng tapat at maayos na serbisyo publiko para sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino. Mabuhay ang serbisyong sibil!" the DOTR said.

(This is also in recognition of every government employee's dedication to provide honest and quality public service for the welfare of every Filipino.)

