Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Guillermo Eleazar has ordered an investigation into a police officer’s alleged “inappropriate sexual behavior” at a mall in Legazpi City last Sunday.

A statement by the PNP posted on its website on Friday did not mention the specific act, but ABS-CBN News’ Karren Canon reported that the officer in question was allegedly caught masturbating in front of a saleswoman.

“Nakarating sa aking kaalaman ang ginawa ng isa naming kasamahan sa isang mall sa Legazpi City kung saan nadadamay na ang buong organisasyon,” Eleazar said.

(The incident involving one of our officers at a mall has reached us, and it has put the entire PNP in a bad light.)

Police Lt Col. Rodelon Betita, chief of the Legazpi City police station, said a case was being pursued despite no formal complaint by the woman. The suspect is reportedly a police major.

“Hindi namin makuha ’yung detalyadong impormasyon sa pangyayari, lalo na kung paano nangyari, kasi ayaw na ng victim mag-complaint. Pinatawad niya na ang suspect,” Betita said.

“Nagkaroon na ng settlement ang suspect at victim. Pero baka ang region ang mag-initiate ng admin case, magreklamo. Nalaman na pulis kasi nu’ng nag responde ’yung mga security guard ng mall, hinanapan ata ng ID.”

(The victim didn’t want to file a complaint, so it’s hard to get specifics of the incident. The two parties settled, but the regional head could initiate an administrative case. The officer was asked to show an ID. That’s how they found out he was an officer.)

Eleazar added: “Pulis man o sibilyan, walang taong nasa katinuan ng pag-iisip ang gagawa nito kaya inatasan ko na ang RD, PRO5 na imbestigahan at gumawa ng karampatang aksyon tungkol dito.”

(Police or civilian, no person in his right mind would do such a thing. That’s why I want this investigated and appropriate disciplinary action be made.)

Eleazar, who has apologized to the victim, her family, and mall management, said he wants the officer to go undergo a psychological test.

“Kasabay din sa aking utos ang pagpapasailalim sa nararapat na medical intervention sa pulis na ito upang maagapan kung ano man ang kanyang pinagdadaanan,” the PNP chief added.

(We want him to go through a medical intervention so we can find out what he’s going through and what triggered this behavior.) — With a report by Karren Canon

