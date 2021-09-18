961,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived at the NAIA Terminal 1. Screenshot courtesy of PTV's feed.

MANILA (UPDATE) —The Philippines on Saturday received 961,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, raising to 5 million the total shots shipped by the drugmaker to the country, available data showed.

The vaccine doses, of which 712,800 will go to the national government and 248,000 to the private sector, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport at about 3:45 p.m.

In an interview aired on the state television's Facebook page, Dr. Ted Herbosa, special adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said most of the jabs will be allocated to Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Cebu, and some portions of Visayas and Mindanao.

A small portion will be allocated to Metro Manila residents who will be receiving their second jabs of the Moderna vaccine.

The delivery is part of the 2 million expected Moderna vaccine arrivals this month.

About 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses overall are expected to arrive this month, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

Besides Moderna vaccines, 3 million donated doses from the United Nations-backed COVAX Facility, 12 million from Sinovac, 5 million from Pfizer, 2 million from Moderna, 1 million doses of single-dose Sputnik Light, and 1 million shots from a "bilateral partner" are expected to arrive this month.

About 40.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country as of September 16, based on data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Of the number, 22,541,383 have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 17,977,462 are considered "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19.

The government is set to receive 190,000 doses of Sputnik V (Component 2) vaccines at the NAIA Terminal 3 at about 10:45 p.m. later.