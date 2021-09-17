Health workers administer vaccines to residents at the Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on August 31, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The government is aiming that the country will have 20 fully vaccinated individuals before the end of September, Secretary Carlito Galvez said Friday.

According to Galvez, the Philippines has administered more than 40.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. At least 17.97 million people in the country are now fully vaccinated, he said.

As of Sept. 16, only 4.2 million or roughly 51% of senior citizens have finished their COVID-19 shots.

“And we are looking forward that by the end of September more than [20] million na ang fully vaccinated,” he said.

The country aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

The Philippines' daily average vaccination rate stands at 421,606, Galvez said.

“This is a testament that our vaccination program is on track and is continuously scaling up despite the multiple challenges we have faced in the past weeks,” he said.

Galvez noted some LGUs have suspended their vaccine drive due to recent weather disturbances in their areas. Limited manpower also affected their inoculation program.

But in the National Capital Region, Galvez said 84.09% of its residents have received at least one vaccine dose and that 64.21% of its target population have been fully vaccinated.

“We are looking at expanding the vaccine rollout to the younger population or those 12 to 17 years old in NCR. We are awaiting the recommendation of our vaccine and public health experts regarding this matter, but the NTF along with Metro Manila mayors, have started preparations for this expansion,” he said.

Some LGUs in NCR have opened their vaccination registration to minors aged 12 years and above.

Authorities are studying vaccinating the general adult population by October if jabs are enough, Malacañang said earlier.

As of Sept. 16, the Philippines has received a total of 58,208,810 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

