Newsom recall election a glimpse of 2022 race

The California Democrats may have won the battle, but their war against Trump-ism within the Republican Party is far from over.

Political analyst Professor Jay Gonzalez of the Golden Gate University saw that one key message of Governor Gavin Newsom's campaign to remain in office was not just to focus on his strengths, but to hit on the weakness of the Republican Party, at least within California -- that of aligning with the policies and rhetoric of former president Donald Trump.

"Republicans were painted as Trump-like or as you call it, Trumpian. Donald Trump lost by a big margin in California. So you back on those numbers and those voters who made that happen. That the Covid-19 cases will only get worse if you have a Republican administration, that science will not be driving the policymaking [and] therefore the economy will only get worse and we will see more homelessness, rising unemployment, and no or less public assistance to those who are hurting -- that's how Governor Newsom painted the Republican Party in the Republican candidates and it worked," Gonzalez said.

Many Filipinos made an effort to keep Newsom in office, campaigning for the Democratic governor in events and online. According to Gonzalez, the retention of Newsom as governor will clearly have an immediate impact on the lives of Filipino Americans, regardless of their political leanings.

"The Filipino American community is a smart community, largely educated, [and] entrepreneurial. Many, especially the millennials and the Gen Z, are firm believers in science-based approaches. So they're relieved that someone who aligns with their preferred approach will continue to reinforce mask mandates, vaccination for all, [and say] 'let's open the school, let's open businesses, and most of all, let's provide assistance to those who are hurting' because we have a lot of Filipino Americans who are hurting, lost jobs, and need public assistance."

In his speech thanking voters for the overwhelming 'no' vote in the recall, Newsom seemed to even elevate himself to the national level, constantly hitting on Trump -- a move analysts see as teeing himself up for a bid for higher office. Gonzalez also pointed out, "California governors are always in there as potential as presidential candidates because of the amount of votes and electoral votes that they give. So definitely, he has ambitions of eventually ending up in the White House."

With the midterm elections coming up in 2022, the California recall election could help serve some insight as to what’s to come next, especially with the majority control of Congress and the Senate being at play once again. Analysts like Gonzalez predict that the intensity is just going to heat up now -- all the more it's important for all the voters to continue to be engaged to find out what issues are truly important to them.

For Gonzalez, the issues should be about solutions to the pandemic but unfortunately, a large majority of voters are still split based purely on loyalty to party. "We've been through this pandemic now for two years. We have experimented; we have tried out things. Some things don't work; some things work. If they focus on what's working and these candidates are actually touting that instead of touting 'I'm Republican, Democrat or I'm an independent'... then that will be the basis for voters to select. We will have pathways forward that are very practical and that are actually based on evidence that it's working."

"That's how the political scenario is supposed to be, but the problem in reality is that they're still drawn on top. Their decisions are based on political decisions. Whether or not they work or not, they don't care. As long as it's a decision that is supporting my politics."