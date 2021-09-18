MANILA— The Department of Education (DepEd) on Saturday said the enrollment outlook for this school year is better as it is higher by 5 percent than 2020 in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has barred physical classes.

“As of Friday, from our quick count from our learner information system, umabot na sa 27.6 million learner, and that is 5 percent higher than last school year na 26.2 million in the formal schools,” Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said.

(As of Friday from our quick count from our learner information system, we have reached 27.6 million learners and that is 5 percent higher than last school year where enrollment was at 26.2 million in the formal schools.)



In an interview on TeleRadyo, Malaluan said this could be an indication that even students who skipped last year have returned this school year.

“We have the indications that they have come back, hindi pa lang natin alam how much is the percentage,” he said.

DepEd, he said, would soon be shifting to actual encoding of the learner’s profiles to determine by October the number of those who migrated from private to public schools and vice versa, and returning students.

“Right now, from our quick count, we have exceeded already our enrollment figures last year. We will be able to have a thorough analysis when the learner's profiles have already been encoded. This one that we are sharing is still the quick count,” he said.

DepEd officially opened School Year 2021-2022 through distance learning and online on September 13. The department said that a big portion of the distance learning delivery in public schools are through printed modules due to gadget and connectivity limitations.

“But the directive of Secretary [Leonor] Briones, palakasin 'yung pag complement nitong digital platforms whether online or offline at ito rin pag-maximize ng na-produce na nating educational TV episodes at radio-based instructions para naman ngayong school year na ito ay mabawasan kahit kaunti man lang itong ating dependence on printed modules,” he said.

(But the directive of Sec. Briones is to strengthen the digital platforms, whether online or offline, and maximize the educational TV episodes that have been produced as well as the radio-based instructions this school year to reduce dependence on printed modules.)

Meanwhile, DepEd is preparing for the planned limited pilot face-to-face classes in selected public and private schools.



“ito’y pilot lamang ang plano na ito. We have readiness assessment tools for the schools at pinailalim diyan ang ating regional directors and divisions,” he said.

(This is just a pilot. We have readiness assessment tools for the schools and that's under our regional directors and divisions.)

Around 100 public schools and 20 private schools have been selected for pilot face-to-face classes.

“But we still have to identify the private schools that will be included,” he said.