Worst is over? DOH says COVID-19 fight not yet finished

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday said that while it welcomes Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque's comments, it hopes Filipinos won’t be complacent in the fight against COVID-19.

Responding to a Social Weather Stations survey showing that more than half of Filipinos believe that “the worst is yet to come” in the coronavirus crisis, Roque said that while he understands the pessimism of people he believes that “the worst is over.”

On Friday, the DOH said it “welcomes the opinion of Secretary Roque.”

But it added, “While we have seen improvements in our numbers, hindi pa tapos ang laban (the fight is not over).”

“We don’t want the public to be complacent and to think na everything is already OK. Dahil kapag naging complacent tayo, magiging hindi tayo maingat,” it added in a written response to media.

(We don’t want the public to be complacent and to think that everything is already OK. Because if we become complacent, we will no longer be careful.)

The DOH said that until a vaccine is made available and even if there is already one, there is still no assurance of safety.

It said the best course of action would be to observe minimum health standards, such as wearing face masks, washing hands and physical distancing.

Earlier this month, the government said there was a seeming decline in the trend of COVID-19 cases. However, cases went up again to the 3,000 to 4,000 level.

The DOH said it is still studying the source of the increase in cases.