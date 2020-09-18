Need a travel pass to frolic in Tagaytay? Depends on where you're from, police say

MANILA -- Do tourists need a travel pass to enjoy the chilly weather, restaurants and sights of Tagaytay City in Cavite province? It depends on where they will come from, the police said Friday..

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla earlier said tourists do not need a travel pass to visit Tagaytay, while the province is under MGCQ or modified general community quarantine, the least stringent of 4 lockdown levels.

However, a travel pass is only unnecessary to and from between 2 areas that are both under MGCQ, said Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield, citing guidelines from the inter-agency task force.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Batangas are still under GCQ, a step above Cavite's lockdown level.

"Pag galing ka d’yan, hindi ka puwedeng pumunta doon (Tagaytay) nang walang travel authority," he told ANC.

(If you're from there, you cannot go to Tagaytay without travel authority.)

Travel authority requires a health certificate and coordination with the local government to where one is heading, he said.



"Hintayin siguro natin mag-MGCQ ang Metro Manila at hindi na kailangan ang travel authority," Eleazar advised tourists from the capital.

(Perhaps we should just wait for Metro Manila to be placed under MGCQ so that a travel authority will no longer be necessary.)

"What we are trying to prevent is the influx of unauthorized tourists in Tagaytay… I know na sinasabing medyo hassle iyan, but the point is this is a control [measure]," he added.

(I know they say that a travel authority is a bit of a hassle.)