Philippines closes cemeteries from Oct. 29- Nov. 4

A child climbs on pet tombstones inside the Manila North Cemetery, November 1, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File​

MANILA (UPDATE) -- All cemeteries in the Philippines will be shut from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, Malacañang said Friday in a bid to avoid crowding during All Souls Day.

Columbariums will also be closed during the said period, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"Lahat ng mga pribado at pampublikong mga sementeryo at memorial parks ay isasara sa mga bisita mula Oct. 29 hanggang Nov. 4, 2020," Roque said during a press briefing in Baguio City.

(All private and public cemeteries, and memorial parks will be closed to visitors from Oct. 29 until Nov. 4, 2020)

"Pwede naman po tayo dumalaw bago isara at matapos isara ang mga sementeryo," he added.

(We can visit before and after the closure of cemeteries.)

The temporary closure of cemeteries on All Souls' Day, an annual tradition when millions of Filipinos visit their departed loved ones, was approved by the government's pandemic response task force, Roque said.

To allow Filipinos to visit their departed loved ones for "Undas," Roque said cemeteries can accept visitors up to 30 percent of their venue capacity.

Those planning to visit cemeteries should wear face masks and face shields, he added.