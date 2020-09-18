House reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 78

MANILA - Two more employees of the House of Representatives tested positive for COVID-19, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales said Friday.

Montales said the first is a member of the security staff.

"He reported for work on September 7 and 9, rendering mostly office duties at their barracks," said Montales.

The employee had himself tested after experiencing diarrhea, body malaise, and fever.

Meanwhile, the second employee is from the Legislative Library Service who has been working from home since July 24.

"She experienced symptoms after taking care of her brother who was confined at a hospital due to some injuries," he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases at the House of Representatives is now at 78. Earlier, several lawmakers also contracted the infection.