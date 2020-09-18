DFA: 25 more Filipinos abroad catch coronavirus; total now 10,385

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (purple), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said 25 more Filipinos abroad caught COVID-19, raising the total tally of overseas infections to 10,385.

The agency in its latest bulletin reported no new coronavirus-related fatality. The death toll stood at 777.

Meanwhile, those who have recovered from COVID-19 is also up by 15 to 6,593, it added.

"The DFA personnel in our foreign service posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies in ensuring that the Filipino communities abroad adhere to the preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of affected Filipinos, whenever possible," the DFA said in a statement.

To date, some 3,015 Filipino patients abroad were being treated for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 327 in the Asia Pacific, 195 in Europe, 2,326 in the Middle East and Africa, and 167 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 279,526 Friday. The nationwide caseload includes 4,830 fatalities, 208,790 recoveries and 65,906 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News