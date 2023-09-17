The Widener Library on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge Massachusetts, USA on May 12, 2014. EPA/CJ GUNTHER, file

MANILA — House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez remains mum on his reported donation to Harvard University, saying public attention should be on the fact that Filipino will be taught at the prestigious US university.

Student publication Harvard Crimson, citing an unnamed source, reported earlier in the week that "Romualdez committed $2 million to endow the Filipino (Tagalog) preceptor position at Harvard."

University officials declined comment, citing a policy on discussing individual donations.

"In light of recent speculations regarding my alleged donation to Harvard University, I choose to respect the institution's gift policy," Romualdez said in a statement from his office on Sunday.

"Harvard has already communicated that they 'do not discuss the terms or specifics of individual gifts', and I stand by that principle," he also said.

'Moment of pride and unity' for Filipinos

Instead of addressing talk of the reported donation, which he branded as speculation, the House chief said the focus should be on the milestone for Filipino, which is the fourth most-spoken primary language in the US.

"I'd like to redirect our attention to the significant milestone achieved — the introduction of the Filipino language course at Harvard," he said.

"As mentioned by Mr. Jose Marco C. 'Marcky' Antonio II, co-president of the Harvard Undergraduate Philippine Forum, our focus should be on celebrating this achievement," he said.

"I firmly believe in promoting and preserving our Filipino identity, and this step by Harvard is a testament to that effort. Let's embrace this moment of pride and unity for our country and our language."

The supposed donation was first reported in August by New York-based The FilAm magazine, which said attendees of an alumna-hosted dinner in April "were clearly told that Romualdez was the donor but were asked by organizers of the dinner that this not be revealed to others."

— with RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News