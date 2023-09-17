Photo screengrabbed from NUPL's Facebook page

MANILA — The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) on Sunday reported its Facebook page has been restored after its takedown was brought to Meta Platforms.

The group said Saturday that its page had been "unpublished" due to alleged unspecified violations. It also said it would remain unfazed despite the takedown.

"We are back on Facebook, thanks to digital rights advocates who helped escalate the blocking to Meta," NUPL said Sunday morning.

An NUPL officer told ABS-CBN News that they had been told the page had been "incorrectly removed" but that Meta did not give further explanation on what happened.

Earlier this year, alternative news site Bulatlat, labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno and activist coalition Bagong Alyansang Makabayan also raised concerns on takedowns and restrictions that they said amounted to censorship on the popular social media platform.

'Unpublishing' happened after condemning lawyer's killing

NUPL said Saturday that its account was unpublished after condemning the killing of lawyer Ma. Saniata Liwliwa Gonzales Alzate through simultaneous statements released by its chapters nationwide.

The organization also livestreamed their protests on their Facebook page.

"This leads us to believe that its recent contents had been reported maliciously for such inexistent violations," said NUPL.

"As an organization of human rights lawyers, it is the NUPL's fundamental right to freely express its organizational positions and sentiments through various means, including social media," it added.

"Any attempt to prevent us from doing so is a brazen curtailment of the NUPL and its members' rights to free expression and free association," it said.

NUPL said they will remain unfazed by the attempt to threaten or silence them in what they described as a "blackout."

