ITCZ to bring rains over Mindanao: PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring rains over parts of Mindanao as the southwest monsoon or habagat weakens, the state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday.

PAGASA weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said in a briefing early Sunday that the effect of the southwest monsoon over vast swaths of the country has weakened.

However, he said, the ITCZ or band of clouds in the southern Philippines will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

Luzon and Visayas meanwhile will experience generally fair weather but Villamil said there is still a chance of isolated rain showers or localized thunderstorms.

The forecaster also said there are no weather disturbances within or outside the Philippine area of responsibility that may develop into a storm.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area may form east of Southern Luzon inside the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday or Friday.

In its weather outlook for the week of September 18 to 24, PAGASA said the LPA may enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat by Friday.

The trough or extension of the LPA may bring rains over Bicol region and eastern Visayas by late Thursday to weekend.

Sunny and humid conditions with thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening may also prevail this week over most parts of Luzon and Visayas.

Metro Manila will also have hot and humid conditions with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and landslides in area affected by ITCZ, habagat and trough of LPA.

