MANILA — Early-bird applicants for the social welfare department's student aid program took shelter in an empty jeepney during a sudden downpour Saturday.

One of them, Christian Marcelo, said no amount of rain could stop him from waiting and queuing outside the DSWD office in Manila.

Marcelo went as a walk-in applicant and was worried he wouldn't be given a chance as the cutoff for aid distribution on September 24 loomed.

"Malaking bagay po sana kung makakuha kasi... dalawang Sabado na lang po ang natitira baka kaya du'n sa susunod na Sabado baka wala na lalo, baka lalo akong mahirapan," he said.

He is aware that the DSWD only allows applicants who got confirmation text after registering online, and there's a possibility he will end up being sent home.

"Wala pong problema. Ang sabi nga po nila eh nasubukan ko, baka naman swertehin ako, makakuha ako. Kung hindi naman po, hindi sasama ang loob ko. Wala pong problema," Marcelo said.

Rosalina Garin wasn't able to register too after she failed to get the certificate of registration from his son's school.

One of the documents DSWD requires from its applicants is the submission of the certificate.

"Marami pa kasing mga kasamahan namin na di pa nakakuha ng certificate of enrollment sa school ... September 12 to 16 ang schedule ng bigayan ng COE," Garin said.

She hopes the DSWD will extend its assistance to accommodate her and others.

"Nagbabakasakali lang po akong makapasok kasi last two weeks na lang po ang kuhaan. Kung sana pwedeng extension po ... Kasi po lima po 'yung estudyante ko kung tutuusin po ... Kaya kailangan talaga may budget sa school supplies kasi partial-partial lang po ang binili ko," Garin said.

Unlike Marcelo and Garin, Jessa Mae Fullon, a mother of three, is happy to secure a schedule before September 24.

Fullon said that through the DSWD's educational assistance, she will be able to cover her children's school needs.

"Medyo may assurance na matatanggap ako dun sa loob ... Galing po ng pandemic tatlo po 'yung estudyante ko. Struggle talaga 'yung pagpasok ngayon sa school tapos bago uniform," she said.

