Namfrel: Maguindanao plebiscite had 'very low' morning turnout of voters



MANILA — There was a "very low turnout" of voters in the morning during the Maguindanao plebiscite on Saturday, the National Citizens' Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) said.

"The morning's activities are characterized by a very low turnout of voters," Namfrel said in a press statement announcing its preliminary observations on the Saturday vote.

The Commission on Elections had told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that it was expecting a higher voter turnout.

"Palagay natin baka mas mahihigitan 'yung ating projection na 60 percent na voter turnout," Comelec chairman George Garcia said.

Namfrel's municipal coordinators said there had been "few meetings" held in the province to inform residents about the plebiscite, the poll watchdog noted. Namfrel was accredited by the Comelec as the citizens' arm for the plebiscite.

"They were mostly initiated by barangay officials and community leaders under the direction of the mayors, encouraging people to vote YES for the division of the province," it said.

Namfrel added that provincial officials were reportedly pushing for a "yes" vote, "and there were also tarpaulins placed along major roads encouraging people to do so."

The province is holding a plebiscite to see whether it will be split into two: Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte.

There are about 818,790 voters in Maguindanao for the plebiscite, according to Comelec data.

While the conduct of the plebiscite has been "smooth and peaceful," Namfrel said security remained an issue in many parts of Maguindanao.

In Talitay town, Namfrel alleged some voters opted to stay at home "because they do not feel safe enough to go out and vote."

"However, the principal at a voting center there remarked that the plebiscite has been very peaceful compared to regular elections, which the principal said are characterized by security-related incidents," it also said.

Namfrel deployed more than a hundred volunteers to observe the conduct of the plebiscite in different towns of Maguindanao.

The results of the Maguindanao plebiscite are expected to be out by Sunday.

