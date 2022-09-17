House sets floor debates on 2023 national budget

MANILA - The House of Representatives has set the floor debates on the P5.268-trillion proposed 2023 national budget.

House Majority Leader Jose Manuel Dalipe said the House Committee on Appropriations will submit the budget to the plenary "for sponsorship and floor debates to ensure the judicious but swift approval of the government’s national spending program for 2023."

Dalipe said the panel worked swiftly to "scrutinize the budget and ensure that it is responsive to the needs of the people and compliant with the spending requirement of the Marcos administration."

Dalipe also said the budget's provisions are all "transparent" and bar any form of fund manipulation.

“Di po papapayagan ng House leadership sa pamumuno ni Speaker Martin Romualdez ang mga maling kalakaran sa paggamit sa ating budget. We will scrutinize the budget and ensure the judicious allocation and use of our national budget,” Dalipe said.

This will cover floor debates for various government agencies and sub-agencies, and institutions, from Tuesday.