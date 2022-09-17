MANILA — The educational cash aid distribution in Central Visayas remained smooth on its fifth week, the regional director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Saturday.

Director Shalaine Lucero said that in the 15 payout sites allocated on Saturday, there were only "minor glitches."

“Hapsay kaayo (Very smooth). Our clients were lining up, the payout sites were spacious, some ... DSWD staff by now already know what do in managing many clients,” said Lucero.

However, in Pinamungajan town, Cebu, some students who came to claim their cash aid did not have seats.

“Although it was already prepared the day before, maybe there [were] basketball players that moved the chairs to the side and did not return it. Our staff had to move fast to arrange the chairs,” explained Lucero.

There were also some who alleged to have received a text message from the DSWD but did not find their name in the list.

“What we did is to put them under verification and will communicate with them with a new schedule maybe within the weekdays so that they will not add to those who will claim next weekend,” added Lucero.

As of 10 a.m., the DSWD in Central Visayas disbursed cash assistance to 1,387 individuals, the total of which amounts to over P3.6 million.

Some P39 million was allocated this Saturday to 13,000 individuals in the region.

Lucero reminded those who are not qualified for the educational aid to not queue.

The DSWD had said that those under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), students whose parents are working abroad and those with incomplete requirements are not eligible to apply for this financial assistance.

The agency last week said it already terminated the online registration for its program amid the deluge of individuals wanting to avail of the cash aid.

Payouts will continue until Sept. 24.

WATCH