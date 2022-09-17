DOH reports 2,275 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on June 13, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,275 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

This raised the country's total COVID-19 cases so far to 3,918,329.

Thirty-five new deaths were also recorded, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 62,514.

Active cases stood at 26,271, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,829,544.

Of the newly reported infections, 1,199 cases are from Metro Manila.

The positivity rate from September 11 to 16 is at 13.2%, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.