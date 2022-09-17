Do Maguindanao residents grasp plebiscite's importance?

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Unlike the regular election, it was dull and almost empty in some voting centers in Maguindanao as it opened Saturday's plebiscite to approve or reject the proposal to split the province into two.

At Tenorio Elementary School in Brgy. Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat town, voters arrived one by one at precincts that opened at 7 a.m. Voting will close at 3 p.m.

Before the precincts were opened, election watchdog Namfrel had been going around the voting centers.

Rodjipay Mangulamas, provincial chair of Namfrel in Maguindanao, said that despite the massive information dissemination that can be seen on social media, the importance of voting "yes" or "no" has not been fully understood by the residents.

"May mga resolution kaming nabasa through Namfrel na dapat bawat munisipyo meron siyang pulong-pulong or assesmbly and the time na nagkaroon ng meeting ang municipal coordinators ng Namfrel, isa 'yun sa naging usapan na medyo hindi daw nagiging kumbaga naisakatuparan lalo na sa mga liblib na lugar," Mangulamas said.

"Yes, may paunawa kung ano 'yung ito bang Republic Act 11550 is ang advantage ba nito is a forum yes lang or ano ang magiging advantage kapag no ang magiging result.

"Kaya parang advance ang ating mga kababayan ngayon na sa lalawigan ng Maguindanao na majority sa kanila ay parang nakikita nila ang advantage na parang doon lang natutuka sa yes at ang no is parang second priority."

Many voters were seen lining up outside the Bugawas Elementary School when the news team arrived in the area.

Meanwhile, board member Sharifudin Mastura voted at Nuling Elementary School and said: "The purpose of this plebiscite para mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang ating electorate na mabigay kung ano ba ang kanila desisyon if it's a yes or a no for the split of Maguindanao."

The plebiscite has been smooth and orderly so far.

Voting centers are being guarded by forces from the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

There are about 818,790 voters in Maguindanao for the plebiscite, according to Comelec data.

The provincial government approved an P89-million budget for the plebiscite.

If there are no glitches, the canvassing of votes is expected to be completed on Sunday.

If "yes" wins the polls, there will be Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte

Twelve towns would be under Maguindanao Del Norte, while 24 would be under Maguindanao Del Sur.

Polls closed at 3 p.m., said Maguindanao Provincial Election Supervisor Atty. Udtog Tago.

He said he can't provide an estimate for the turnout of the Saturday vote because of the manual canvassing.

—report from Lerio Bompat

RELATED VIDEO