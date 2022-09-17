MANILA — The Court of Appeals has cleared a trade union activist convicted of illegal possession of firearm and ammunitions after finding that the police invalidly searched his personal belongings during his arrest in 2018.

Marklen Maojo Maga, a Kilusang Mayo Uno member, was watching a basketball game inside a subdivision in San Mateo, Rizal on February 22, 2018 when 10 policemen arrested him on the basis of an arrest warrant for murder issued by an Agusan del Norte court.

Police claimed he tried to run away but they managed to grab his backpack where they allegedly found a .45-caliber pistol and 7 live ammunitions.

But Maga claimed the gun and ammunitions were planted. The backpack, he said, was not in his immediate possession at the time of his arrest.

UNLAWFUL AND UNREASONABLE SEARCH

It appeared during trial that prosecution witnesses themselves admitted Maga was arrested at the basketball court while they searched his backpack after they boarded a private vehicle with Maga already handcuffed.

“[A] warrantless search cannot be made in a place other than the place of arrest. In effect, the place of arrest should be in close temporal proximity to where the police conducted the search,” the CA Tenth Division, through Associate Justice Jaime Fortunato Caringal, ruled in a decision promulgated on Thursday, September 15.

CA associate justices Ramon Cruz and Louis Acosta concurred in the ruling.

The appellate court explained that the purpose for allowing the conduct of a warrantless search and seizure incidental to a lawful arrest is to protect arresting officers from being harmed by a person who might be carrying a concealed weapon, and to prevent him from destroying the evidence.

None of these were present when Maga was arrested, according to the court.

“The arresting officers did not testify that they searched the bag out of concern for the safety of themselves. In addition, they did not claim that they searched the bag to prevent the accused-appellant from destroying evidence and, in any event, the facts do not support such a claim. Rather, the arresting officers testified that the accused-appellant was not in possession of a weapon, that the defendant cooperated, and failed to cite any violent resistance to the placing of handcuffs on Maga, or the removal of his backpack,” it said.

“It bears to reiterate that when the search of the backpack was conducted, the accused-appellant had already been handcuffed and no apparent danger could be inferred from the testimony of the arresting officers. Clearly, there were no circumstances leading to the arrest of Maga that would support a reasonable belief that he may gain possession of a weapon or be able to destroy evidence,” it added.

The court ruled the search was “unlawful and unreasonable.”

“Resultantly, the firearms and live ammunitions allegedly recovered therefrom constitutes inadmissible evidence pursuant to the exclusionary clause enshrined in the 1987 Constitution for being the proverbial fruit of the poisonous tree,” it said.

In ruling in favor of Maga, the CA reversed the San Mateo, Rizal Regional Trial Court Branch 76’s 2019 conviction of Maga “for failure of the prosecution to prove beyond reasonable doubt” his guilt.

The RTC had sentenced him to up to 14 years and 8 months in prison.

“Accordingly, accused-appellant Marklen Maojo Maga y Bartolome is acquitted of the crime charged. The Director General of the Bureau of Corrections and the Superintendent of the New Bilibid Prison, Muntinlupa City, are directed to cause his immediate release from detention unless he is being held for other lawful cause/s, and to report and inform this Court within five (5) days from receipt of this Decision, the action they have taken,” it ruled.

REACTION

Reacting to the ruling, Kapatid, a support group of families and friends of political prisoners, said the “latest win for political prisoners should prompt all judicial courts to take a longer, harder look at all government cases in their docket against jailed activists and critics and dismiss them for brandishing ‘fruits of a poisonous tree.’”

The CA reversed 2 Rizal RTC rulings sentencing KMU labor organizer Marklen Maojo Maga to a maximum of 14 yrs. & 8 mos. or reclusion perpetua for illegal possession of firearms despite his defense that the .45 caliber pistol the police supposedly found in his backpack was not his. pic.twitter.com/sUTeDKauzd — KAPATID (@kapatidPP) September 17, 2022

Different courts have been dismissing various illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges against activists because of irregularities in the service of warrants.

The latest is the Court of Appeals’ ruling voiding search warrants used in the arrest of 3 activists in Tondo, Manila in November 2019.

Among those arrested was Reina Mae Nasino who was pregnant during her arrest.

Nasino gave birth to Baby River while under detention. The baby died after separation from her in October 2020.