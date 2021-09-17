Parents spend time with their children in Rizal Park in Manila on July 15, 2021, days after the COVID-19 pandemic task force partially lifted stay-at-home orders for children aged 5 and up in areas under the two loosest quarantine levels. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippine National Police will enforce minimum health protocols in parks in Metro Manila that reopened with the quarantine shift to Alert Level 4, its chief said Friday.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said police were ordered to remind park-goers to observe public safety health standards.

“These new quarantine rules are the balance between containing the spread of the disease and reviving the economy, and eventually will lead us back to normalization. Kaya ang tagumpay ng mga patakarang ito ay nakasalalay din sa compliance ng ating mga kababayan,” Eleazar said in a statement.

Some Manila parks, such as Rizal Park and sites in Intramuros, resumed limited operations on Sept. 16, with Rizal Park allowing 500 people to enter, and Intramuros implementing shortened operating hours.

The PNP reiterated that minors, people with comorbidities and pregnant women and senior citizens above 65 years of age are barred from going out, except when the activity is essential.

The police also reminded restaurants and establishments to check vaccine cards of their customers.

Metro Manila on Thursday shifted to the alert level system while under general community quarantine, as the government sought to spur the economy by reopening industries affected by widespread lockdowns.

