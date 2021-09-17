Overseas Filipino workers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on July 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines will suspend the entry of travelers from 4 countries that belong to a shortened "Red List", government said on Friday, as it fought an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 task force trimmed the red list from 9 countries down to 4, including from Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Serbia, and Slovenia, said Malacañang spokesperson Harry Roque.

This new classification shall take effect on Sept. 19 to 30, he said in a statement.

Authorities earlier said passengers who have been to "Red List" countries within 14 days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines would be denied entry.

The curb exempts returning Filipinos via government-initiated or non-government repatriation programs and special commercial flights.

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 also updated the list of "Green" territories, including the following, effective Sept. 19, said Roque.

American Samoa

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cayman Islands

Chad

China

Comoros

Republic of the Congo

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Gabon

Hong Kong

Hungary

Madagascar

Mali

Federated States of Micronesia

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Niger

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Poland

Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands)

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Sierra Leone

Sint Eustatius

Taiwan

Algeria

Bhutan

Cook Islands

Eritrea

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Nauru

Nicaragua

Niue

North Korea

Saint Helena

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Sudan

Syria

Tajikstan

Tanzania

Tokelau

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Yemen

Fully vaccinated travelers from green countries are required to complete a 7-day facility-based quarantine, instead of 10 days, officials earlier said.

The Philippines has logged some 2.2 million coronavirus infections, including 36,018 deaths.