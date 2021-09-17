Residents transact with their relatives outside of the barricade for their needs as the street is placed under granular lockdown in Brgy. Tejeros in Makati City on September 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Friday reported 20,336 more COVID-19 cases, with deaths counting more than 300, the highest in almost a month, the health department said.

The country's total COVID-19 cases stood at 2,324,475, with active infections at 188,108 or 8.1 percent of the running tally.

Positivity rate is at 26.6 percent based on the test results of 75,766 people on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin, equivalent to one positive result out of every 4 tests.

Experts earlier said community transmission of the more contagious Delta variant and the public's violation of health protocols have contributed to the country's record infections.

Philippines shifted to an alert level quarantine scheme on Thursday to halt the spread of COVID-19 cases while trying to revive the pandemic-battered economy.

There were also 310 new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 36,328. The Philippines just breached the 36,000-mark on Thursday.

Friday's newly reported fatalities is the highest since Aug. 21, when the DOH confirmed 398 deaths, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

This is also the 5th highest since the pandemic began, next to the 317 deaths the DOH registered last Aug. 20.

Recoveries climbed by 10,028 to 2,100,039. The number of new recuperations is expected to rise in the following days as more cases have been recorded in the past few weeks.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

