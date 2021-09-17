Shopping mall sa San Juan noong Setyembre 14. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA - Pinaghahandaan na ng mga mall ang pagdagsa ng mga tao ngayong weekend matapos buksan sa limitadong kapasidad ang mga restoran at salon sa ilalim ng NCR Alert Level 4.

Ayon sa pamunuan ng SM North EDSA, umabot na sa 46,000 ang foot traffic sa kanilang mall at posibleng umabot ito ng 70,000 sa weekend - na malayo naman sa 350,000 hanggang 400,000 kada araw bago magpandemya.

"For their sanity, of course they might want to de-stress, they might want to ease their stress away, they can go naman to the malls, it's safe and we are doing our best to maintain protocols," ani Jocelyn Clarino, pinuno ng SM North EDSA.

Maaari namang lumagpas sa 30,000 ang foot traffic sa Trinoma, ayon sa Ayala Malls.

Dahil dito, sinisiguro nila na mahigpit ang safety protocols at ang mga paalala sa mga merchant na ipatupad ang limit sa bilang ng mga kustomer.

"In anticipation of the influx of customers this weekend, our security team shall make sure all our safety protocols - such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks & shields are observed at all times. We also issued a reminder to our merchant partners, especially the restaurants & personal care services, to adhere to allowable capacity applicable to their business," ani AC Legarda, VP for Operations ng Ayala Malls.

Aminado ang Resto.PH na hindi mabubuhay ang mga restoran sa 10 porsiyentong dine-in capacity at 30 porsiyentong al fresco kaya umaasa silang madaragdagan ito sa kalaunan.

Hirit ni Resto.PH President Eric Teng na maganda maglagay ng outdoor dining area sa ilang lugar, gaya ng kahabaan ng Tomas Morato.

Maaari rin daw isara sa mga kotse ang isang resto strip para ligtas na makapaglakad-lakad at kumain ang buong pamilya.

"If they can open up and bring people in then sa labas naman kumakain ang tao, why not? I would definitely even ask other mayors if they can provide some pedestrianized areas in their cities to allow for more outdoor dining," ani Teng.

-- Ulat ni Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News