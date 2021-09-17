MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte is "not a president the Filipino people can respect," Sen. Richard Gordon said Friday as he castigated the chief executive for defending officials allegedly involved in the anomalous procurement of COVID-19 pandemic supplies.

"Mahirap kayo tangkilikin (It is hard to patronize you), Mr. President, because you do not act like a president," said Gordon, who heads the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

"Nobody talks to you in international conferences because nauuna 'yung reputation ninyo na mapagmura, mapusok at talagang sinasabi ninyong, 'Kill, kill, kill,'" he said.

(Nobody talks to you in international conferences because your reputation of being rude, brash and advocating for "kill, kill, kill" precedes you.)

"Today I tell you, you are not a president the Filipino people can respect," he said.

Gordon's statement comes days after Duterte started lambasting him in public speeches after the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee began grilling former Presidential Economic Adviser Michael Yang and former Budget Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao, the president's former election lawyer.

Yang and Lao were among those being linked to the allegedly anomalous procurement of overpriced pandemic supplies.

Duterte, in his taped addresses, said he would actively campaign against Gordon, and called for the senator's resignation as head of the Philippine Red Cross.

Duterte also called Gordon a "despot", repeatedly mocked the senator for being fat, and threatened that he would let a vampire suck the blood out of the lawmaker.

Gordon said he pities Duterte and called the President a "cheap politician."

"I am really sorry for you, Mr. President. Ang pinagtatanggol ninyo si Lao dahil may utang na loob kayo sa election? You are a cheap politician," the senator said.

(You keep on defending Lao because you have a debt of gratitude because he helped you during the elections? You are a cheap politician.)

"You need prayers. Nag-aral kayo sa Catholic schools pero parang wala kayong natutunan," he said.

(You studied in Catholic schools but it seems you did not learn anything.)

Gordon also belied Duterte's allegations that he has been using the Senate investigations as a platform to boost his plan to run for higher office in the 2022 national elections.

"Malamang hindi na ako tatakbo sa totoo lang. Ayoko na. Wala ho akong plano ngayon," he said.

(Most likely I will no longer run. I don't want to anymore. I don't have any plans.)

Minority senators lauded Gordon for his "brave" statements against the President.

"My admiration and congratulations to Sen. Gordon for the courage he has shown. Mabuhay kayo," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said.

"We thank you Sen. Gordon for your courage and we thank you for your zeal in addressing what I call massive corruption," Sen. Francis Pangilinan added.

Gordon said his family is worried over his decision to butt heads against Duterte, but thanked his wife and children for not stopping him from doing his job as a public official.

"These are times when courage must come out with what is happening," he said.

"I hope our kababayans who are watching will find it in their hearts to see the truth."

