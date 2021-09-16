MANILA—The Department of Health's Center for Health Development in Northern Mindanao reiterated that it is not recommending the use of ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment.

In a statement released Thursday, the center said several studies and reviews on the use of ivermectin have the same results, which showed that ivermectin did not reduce deaths in COVID-19 patients.

It also did not increase the number of negative COVID-19 tests, and did not make a difference in the length of hospital stay of patients.

The drug also did not improve the condition of patients, and did not prevent confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"Ivermectin is not recommended for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Ivermectin may only be used for its indication as an anti-parasitic or off-label only in strict clinical trial settings," the agency added.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration earlier this month warned the public against using anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as an alternative treatment for severe COVID-19 cases, as key medication tocilizumab remained scarce.

Tocilizumab is an an anti-inflammatory drug currently used by doctors worldwide to treat severe and critical COVID-19 patients.

Several doctors have warned the public against using the anti-parasitic drug to treat COVID-19, saying a a number of Filipinos were still infected with the illness despite using the drug.

The FDA in May granted a certificate of product registration (CPR) for locally produced ivermectin as an anti-parasitic drug for humans.