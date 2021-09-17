Commuters queue to ride the EDSA bus carousel at the Monumento station in Caloocan City on Sept. 2, 2021 amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila may reach up to 43,000 by the end of September, the Department of Health said Friday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the daily tally of new coronavirus infections might range from 16,000 to 43,000 by Sept. 30. The projection is based on mobility, public health system and adherence to minimum health standards, she added.

Vergeire made the remark after the UP COVID-19 pandemic response team projected that COVID-19 cases would continue to rise until the end of September or early October, with numbers reaching 30,000 to 40,000 cases per day.

This, as the positivity rate remains high at nearly 30 percent, which means 1 in every 3 tests could turn out to be positive, the group said.

The DOH first made the projection in early September amid the presence of the more contagious Delta variant.

Should there be improvements, Vergeire said Metro Manila would not experience such high number of COVID-19 cases. The region on Thursday shifted to a new quarantine scheme that allows greater economic activity while reinforcing certain restrictions.

"Hopefully with what we are doing right now, with this pilot implementation, we will not reach this kind of projections," she said in a press briefing.

The capital region, home to nearly 13.5 million people, is under Alert Level 4 in a 5-tier COVID-19 system, which government hopes will spur economic activity.

As Metro Manila shifted to the new scheme, which includes localized lockdowns, restaurants, salons and other small businesses have reopened after temporary closure for weeks due to the Delta variant.

Outdoor dining is allowed at 30 percent capacity, while indoor dining is limited to small groups of fully vaccinated individuals. Religious gatherings and personal care services are allowed also at up to 30 percent of venue capacity.

On Thursday, the country tallied 21,261 new infections, with confirmed cases at 2.3 million, while deaths increased to more than 36,000.

It reported its highest increase of 26,303 new infections last Saturday.