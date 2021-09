Courtesy of Bulacan PPO

MANILA - A two-seater Cessna plane crashed in Plaridel town, Bulacan on Friday morning, leaving its two passengers injured.

According to authorities, the plane took off from Plaridel Airport in Brgy. Lumangbayan when it crashed for no clear reason.

The aircraft hurtled into a vacant lot in Brgy. Agnaya in Plaridel.

The two passengers were sent to a hospital and are now in stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the plane crash.

— Report from Gracie Rutao

