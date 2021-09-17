Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula celebrates mass dedicated to frontliners at the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City on September 15, 2021. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/fil

MANILA - Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the chancery of the archdiocese said on Friday.

In a statement, Fr. Reginald Malicdem said that aside from a "slight fever," Advincula is not experiencing any other symptoms.

"He is on quarantine, observing strict protocols. Doctors are also monitoring his condition," said Malicdem.

"We appeal for your prayers for His Eminence and for all those who are sick with COVID-19," he added.

On Wednesday, Advincula offered a thanksgiving mass for frontliners in different fields — medical, local government, security, services, and members of the media — for what he calls their heroism amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines is battling a new wave of COVID-19 cases due to the community transmission of the more transmissible Delta variant, which is currently stretching the country's health care capacity.

As of Friday, the country has recorded a total of 2,324,475 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 188,108 are active.

The death toll stood at 36,328, while 2,100,039 have recovered.