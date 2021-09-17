Courtesy of Atty. Juan Macababbad's Facebook Page

MANILA - An Ateneo de Manila University fraternity has denounced the killing of a lawyer who was shot dead outside his house in Surallah town, South Cotabato on Wednesday.

Juan Gammad Macababbad, 68, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds, the Philippine National Police said earlier.

In a statement, the Fraternal Order of Utopia demanded justice for Macababbad, who was part of its Batch 1974.

"Atty. Macababbad embodied the Utopian values of Service, Sacrifice, and Excellence. As a human rights lawyer and a defender of the poor, his murder, in the context of the alarming spate of killing of lawyers in the country, an affront to social justice and the rule of law," the group said.

"We demand that a thorough investigation be conducted of this heinous crime, and that justice prevail for our Brod and his bereaved family."

Macababbad was a member of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers and vice-chair of the Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao.

He is the 58th lawyer and the third NUPL member killed under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, the UPLM said.

"The murder of Atty. Macababbad is connected to his vocation of lawyering for the people," the union said in a statement, adding the victim had received death threats before the incident.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the Soccsksargen police to conduct a "thorough investigation" into the killing of Macababbad.

"The Philippine National Police joins the legal community and the Filipino people in condemning the killing of a lawyer in South Cotabato," he said in a statement.

Last month, a lawyer was also ambushed by a lone gunman in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City.

RELATED VIDEO