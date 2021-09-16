6 fishermen rescued by PH Navy near Benham Rise

Photo from Philippine Navy

MANILA - Six fishermen were rescued by Philippine Navy personnel after their vessel was damaged in the vicinity of Infanta, Quezon near Philippine Rise.

The Navy on Thursday said the BRP Andres Bonifacio was conducting maritime patrols near the Philippine Rise last Sept. 14, also known as Benham Rise, when it chanced upon the fishermen in the sinking vessel.

The fishers were rescued and turned over to the local disaster management team of Infanta for health checkups.

They were also given aid by the Navy for the repair of their fishing vessel, which was turned over to its owner.

