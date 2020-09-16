Tropical storm Leon exits PAR, barrels toward Vietnam

MANILA - Tropical storm Leon has exited the Philippine area of responsibility while maintaining its strength, PAGASA said early Thursday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Leon was last spotted 360 km north of Kalayaan Islands packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and 105 kph gusts, while moving west-northwestward at 15 kph.

The weather disturbance left the PAR at 3 a.m. and is expected to continue advancing west-northwest, before it moves westward Thursday night or Friday morning and make landfall over northern or central Vietnam

It will likely develop into a severe tropical storm within 12 hours and peak intensity on Friday, said PAGASA.

Intermittent gusts due to the southwest monsoon may be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

On Thursday, the southwest monsoon strengthened by Leon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Aurora and Quezon, said PAGASA.

The state weather bureau warned of floods and landslides in areas highly to these hazards during heavy or prolonged rainshowers.

PAGASA said gale warning is in effect over the western seaboards of Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), Occidental Mindoro, Zambales, and Bataan due to rough to very rough seas. Sea travel is risky over these areas.

It also warned moderate to rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of the rest of the country. Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautions out at sea.