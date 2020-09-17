Ex-army colonel gets jail time for asking staff to 'join orgy,' put lotion on his genitals

MANILA — A former colonel of the Philippine Army has been sentenced to 1 year jail time after he was found guilty of sexually harassing his subordinates, at one time asking them to join him in an "orgy" or group sex.

The Sandiganbayan 6th Division, in a decision promulgated on August 20, 2020, found former Philippine Army Col. Jessie Mario Dosado guilty of three counts of sexual harassment of his female colleagues.

The decision was penned by division chairperson Sarah Jane Fernandez, with the concurrence of Associate Justices Karl Miranda and Kevin Narce Vivero.

Dosado was accused by his former subordinates Master Sgt. Dynne Bersonda and Sgt. Florizel Suico of asking them "sexual favors" such as joining him in an orgy with a certain "Miss Glacy."

The information filed by the Office of the Ombudsman before the anti-graft court also cited two instances wherein Dosado, while naked, asked that he be given a bath.

The lady officers also accused Dosado of asking them to apply lotion on his genitals.

Dosado had denied all allegations during trial and even accused the complainants of colluding with his "enemies."

But the anti-graft court believed otherwise.

"There is no evidence to show that Bersonda and Suico had any reason for fabricating charges against the accused, or any ulterior motive for filing their respective complaints, wherein they demanded that the accused be dismissed from the service," the decision said.

The court also rejected Dosado's counter-accusation that other officers are out to get his position, being then the chief of the Philippine Army's procurement center.

Aside from jail time, Dosado was also ordered pay a fine of P60,000 and indemnify each private offended party of P5,000 for each of the three counts of sexual harassment as moral damages.