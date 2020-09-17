Portion of Roxas Blvd. closed to traffic for Int’l Coastal Clean-Up Day on Sept. 19

Marine debris end up at the breakwater near the Manila Yacht Club while overlaying of dolomite continues on the other end of the shore as part of DENR’s Manila Bay rehabilitation project. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A portion of Roxas Boulevard in Manila will be closed to traffic on Saturday, Sept. 19 for the 35th International Coastal Clean-Up Day activities.

In a traffic advisory, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said the road closure will affect both bounds of P. Burgos to Quirino Avenue from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Motorists are advised to take the following alternate routes:

NORTHBOUND:

1. Osmena Highway, right turn Quirino, straight to Lacson Ave., left turn Tayuman, Capulong St. to destination.

2. Along Roxas Blvd, right turn Buendia, Osmena Highway, left turn Quirino Ext, U.N. Avenue, right turn Romualdez, left turn Ayala Blvd, Finance Rd, P. Burgos, right turn Bonifacio Drive, to destination.

SOUTHBOUND:

1. Bonifacio Drive, left turn P. Burgos, Finance rd, Ayala Blvd, right turn Marcelino St, right turn Quirino Ave then left turn Roxas Blvd to destination.

Held every third Saturday of September, the International Coastal Clean Up Day is pursuant to Proclamation No. 470 aimed to collect and document trash littering in every country’s coastlines.