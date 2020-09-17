Philippines confirms 3,375 new COVID-19 cases; total tops 276,000

Churchgoers attend the first mass at the Manila Cathedral as it reopens to the public after 6 months on September 16 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday reported 3,375 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 276,289 six months since the government first imposed a massive lockdown in the country to curb the spread of the infectious disease.

This is the 10th straight day that the daily tally of cases was more than 3,000. Six months ago, or on March 17, the main island of Luzon, home to nearly half of the country's 100 million population, was placed under enhanced community quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of Thursday's new cases, 963 came from the National Capital Region, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The Department of Health also recorded 317 additional recovered patients, or a total of 208,096 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed by 53 to 4,785.



Currently, the country's active infections are 63,408.

The DOH said 10 testing laboratories were not able to submit data in time for the daily case update.

The Philippines logged record-high numbers in terms of new COVID-19 cases starting late July, following the easing of quarantine measures and the gradual opening up of the economy.

It momentarily dipped to just around 1,000 to 2,000 cases during the first month of September, leading many to believe that the cases were on a declining trend.

However, the daily number of additional cases again went up to the 3,000 to 4,000 level more than week ago.

The DOH initially said it was due to laboratories catching up on their delayed reporting.

But on Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they are also looking at such other factors as community transmission and increased COVID-19 clusters in various parts of the country. They also attributed some of the increase to expanded testing.

Despite the large number of cases, which has made the Philippines the country with the most number of COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia, Vergeire said the country was faring better in terms of hospital bed utilization.

She also said that government response to the pandemic is improving.

The Philippines' first confirmed case was reported on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.