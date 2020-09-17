PH post repatriates 8 Pinoy seafarers stranded for months in China

The eight Filipino seafarers who were repatriated from Fujian Province, China upon arrival at the Manila Port Harbor. Photo courtesy of Xiao Kaili, Shunxin International Shipping Co., Ltd.

MANILA - Eight Filipino seafarers have been repatriated after months of being stranded on board a fishing vessel in Fujian province in China, the Philippine Consulate General in Xiamen said on Thursday.

In a statement posted on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) website, it said that the group of Filipinos have been stranded in the waters of Ningde City onboard fishing vessel He Li 1 Hao since May 20 of this year.

The group was not allowed to disembark in Singapore on their way to the Philippines due to travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But through months of negotiations between their Chinese employer and both the Chinese and Philippine governments, the Pinoy seafarers were allowed to transfer to another fishing vessel, Ju Long Jia Ya, and were brought to Manila.

Meanwhile, 11 other Pinoy seafarers appealed for help from the Philippine government as they continued to be stranded on board Ocean Star 86 in Zhanghou City, also located in Fujian province.