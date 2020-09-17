Palace leaves possible changes in PhilHealth board chairmanship to Congress

A man stands outside a PhilHealth office in Quezon City, June 7, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA-- It is up to Congress to act on the issue about the chairmanship of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth), Malacañang said Thursday after Senate President Vicente Sotto III proposed to give the post to the finance secretary.

While President Rodrigo Duterte favors transferring the chairmanship of the PhilHealth to the finance secretary from the health secretary, the matter is really for Congress to decide, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Sotto discussed his bill for the said proposal during a meeting with Duterte and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday. The Senate President has been critical of the leadership of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

"I will confirm that the President had favorable reaction to it. But it really is the call of the legislative branch of government," Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

"Because PhilHealth was created pursuant to law, amended by the Universal Healthcare Law. And it depends on the wisdom of Congress. If they feel that the legislative basis for the existence of PhilHealth should be amended, so be it. The President will respect that," he added.

In Senate Bill 1829 filed last Monday, Sotto wants Section 13 of Republic Act 11223, or the Universal Health Care law, amended so that the Secretary of Finance can sit as "ex officio Chairperson of the board" of PhilHealth, who must be "present and act as the Chairman in all board actions and cannot be represented by an alternate or representative."

"Since one of PhilHealth's critical mandate is to have a sustainable fund management to ensure the continuous delivery of health care services, it is deemed proper and appropriate... that the chairman of the board should be the Secretary of Finance," Sotto said in the bill's explanatory note.

Controversies surrounding PhilHealth were among the issues discussed during Duterte's meeting with Sotto and Cayetano, according to Duterte's former aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go.

Duque currently chairs the board of the PhilHealth. The incumbent Finance Secretary is Carlos "Sonny" Dominguez.

Asked if Congress could act on Sotto's proposal given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Roque said: "I think Congress, this particular Congress, has proven track record of passing the relevant and urgent legislation at the soonest time possible."

- with reports from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News