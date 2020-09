'One-time big-time' operation laban sa mga lumalabag sa batas-trapiko, ikinasa

MAYNILA - Nagsagawa ng "one-time big-time" operation ang LTO, PNP Highway Patrol Group at MMDA nitong Miyerkoles ng gabi para hulihin ang mga lumalabag sa batas-trapiko.

LTO, HPG, and MMDA conduct joint operation against drivers driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Batasan Road, Quezon City.



So far, no one has been caught as of this time. | via @JervisManahan pic.twitter.com/c4UGoat9Jr