Military honors 4 airmen in Basilan helicopter crash

Courtesy of Philippine Air Force

MANILA - The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Thursday held military honors to 4 airmen who died after a military helicopter they were in for a medevac mission crashed in Basilan.

Air Force personnel received the flag-draped coffins of the 3 soldiers at Fernando Air Base in Batangas and Clark Air Base in Pampanga, respectively.

Meanwhile, the remains of a fourth soldier was turned over to his family in Zamboanga City.

Selected unit commanders and senior officers rendered arrival honors, in which they gave their final salute to the comrades.

"In honor of their service to the country, the PAF assures that the bereaved families will receive necessary assistance," PAF said in a statement.

The Air Force crew was on their way to Sulu to transport personnel wounded in the Augugst 24 suicide bombings in Jolo to Zamboanga City when their Sikorsky helicopter crashed.