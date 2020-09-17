Baguio begins 3-day free COVID-19 testing for high-risk sectors

The Central Triage at the Baguio Convention Center will provide free COVID-19 tests to 3,000 identified high-risk individuals from the city and neighboring towns La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba and Tublay in Benguet. Photo courtesy of Neil Clark Ongchangco, City of Baguio Public Information Office

MANILA - A total of 3,000 individuals from high-risk sectors will undergo free COVID-19 RT-PCR testing in Baguio City beginning Thursday, Sept. 17.

In a Facebook post, the City of Baguio Public Information Office said the Central Triage opened Thursday at the Baguio Convention Center for the 3-day free expanded testing set until September 19.

Sponsored by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the free testing will cover 1,000 tests per day among individuals from high-risk sectors in Baguio and neighboring towns La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba and Tublay in Benguet.

Those to be given free testing are persons with disabilities, frontline government workers, public utility vehicle drivers, market vendors, gasoline station attendants, courier service employees, and bakery shop employees who have been identified to be at high-risk for infection.